May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police seek suspect in Limassol shooting incident

By Nikolaos Prakas07
Police issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for a 63-year-old man suspected of firing shots at a vehicle in the Zakaki area of Limassol.

However, the man has not yet been located, police said.

According to police reports, evidence linking the 63-year-old to the scene has been discovered. The incident occurred just after midday on Monday when shots were fired at the vehicle of a 61-year-old businessman.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that there was also a second suspect involved in the incident, but further details about the individual are not available at the moment.

He added that law enforcement officers are actively searching for this individual as well.

