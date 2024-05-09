May 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca health officials intensify anti-mosquito efforts

By Jonathan Shkurko02
yellow fever mosquito
A close-up of the yellow fever mosquito

Municipal health service officers are carrying out anti-mosquito spraying in Larnaca after continuous sightings of the Aedes aegypti, known as the yellow fever mosquito.

This particular mosquito can spread dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika fever, Mayaro and yellow fever viruses, and other disease agents. It can be recognised by black and white markings on its legs and a marking in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of its thorax.

According to a statement released by the Larnaca municipality, recent spraying covered areas including Alykes at Spyros Beach, the old airport, Hala Tekke, Faneromeni Avenue, the old Shooting Range, as well as areas in Vergina and the industrial zone.

Health service officers are also spraying urban areas such as rainwater grates, open channels, inactive pools, and construction sites, often featuring stagnant water.

Additionally, health ministry officials are also going door-to-door in various areas of the town to inform people about the risks posed by the mosquitos and the way to minimise them.

“The Larnaca municipality urges residents to drain any accumulated water in their homes or surroundings following recent rains,” a municipality statement said, adding that mosquitoes can breed in very little amounts of water and affect entire areas upon hatching.

For any information or complaints, residents can contact the Larnaca municipality’s complaints office at 24 816530 or the health service at 24816557/559.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

