May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Child arrested for string of burglaries

By Staff Reporter00
A 16-year-old child was arrested on Thursday evening in connection with a string of break-ins, thefts, car thefts, and cases of vandalism which have taken place in Nicosia in recent days.

The crimes took place between April 28 and Tuesday, and with witness testimony now secured against him, police secured an arrest warrant and carried out the arrest.

He reportedly admitted to having committed all of the crimes of which he is accused, and police said he also confessed to three other burglaries and thefts to which police had not yet connected him.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

staff reporter

