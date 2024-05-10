May 10, 2024

Karaiskakio, Ayia Napa Marina to co-host charity dinner

By Press Release01
The Karaiskakio Foundation and Ayia Napa Marina are co-organising “The Glowmorous Dinner” for charity, which will take place on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 8pm, at the Marina’s  Event Center. The event will feature well-known Greek singer Despina Vandi, with funds raised going towards the Foundation’s specialised Children’s Cancer Centre, .

The Karaiskakio Foundation currently has the largest donor registry in the world in terms of population ratio, with almost one in four Greek and Turkish Cypriots enrolled in it, having provided over 800 transplants to patients from 35 different countries.

In order to serve the needs of vulnerable patient groups, it offers more than 10,000 specialised diagnostic tests to patients with haematological malignancies, children with cancer, patients with central nervous system tumours, as well as breast, bowel, lung, and many other rarer, cancers. In the field of genetics, Karaiskakio specialises in investigating cases of hereditary cancer, as well as other rare genetic diseases.

The event is being co-organised by Ayia Napa Marina, which is hosting the fundraiser. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is an important pillar of the Marina’s strategic development strategy, in support of practical and long-lasting programmes to improve the living conditions and well-being of Cypriot society.

The event will be held under the auspices of Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou.

Important information

  • Ticket price: €200
  • Tickets: at https://events.karaiskakio.org.cy/
  • Platinum Sponsors: Prospectacy, Ecommbx
  • Gold Sponsors: Costas Papaellinas Organization, Scaffolding Solutions
  • Silver Sponsors: Charalambos & Elena Pattichis Foundation, NetU Consultants Ltd,
  • Safe Bulkers Inc., ISX Financial.
  • Official Airline Sponsor: Aegean
  • Official Hospitality Sponsor: Grecian Sands Hotel
  • Communication Sponsor: Sigma TV and Radio First
