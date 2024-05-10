May 10, 2024

Man arrested for defrauding elderly woman

By Tom Cleaver00
elderly on phone
File photo

A 61-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening in connection with a telephone scam which saw an 83-year-old woman lose €650.

The woman had called the police last week saying she had received a telephone call to her landline from an “unknown man” asking for money to pay for surgery which the man said her grandson needed to undergo.

A few hours later, an unknown man visited her home and took the €650 in cash from the woman. Having later realised she had been scammed, the woman then called the police, who are now investigating the matter.

Following a police investigation, links were found between the 61-year-old and the scam, and he was arrested.

Police said that when the man was questioned, he “made various allegations”, all of which are being investigated.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.

The police once again called on people to pay “special attention” to phone calls they receive, adding that such calls asking for money are “false” and “aimed at deceiving people and stealing money”.

They said people who receive such calls should immediately inform the police.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

