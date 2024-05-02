May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Elderly woman loses €650 in phone scam

By Tom Cleaver00
phone scam
File photo

An 83-year-old woman from Nicosia was scammed out of €650 by cold callers masquerading as doctors on Wednesday.

The woman said she received a telephone call to her landline at about 4pm on Wednesday from an “unknown man” asking for money to pay for surgery which the man said her grandson needed to undergo.

A few hours later, an unknown man visited her home and took the €650 in cash from the woman. Having later realised she had been scammed, the woman then called the police, who are now investigating the matter.

The police called on people to pay “special attention” to phone calls they receive, adding that such calls asking for money are “false” and “aimed at deceiving people and stealing money”.

They said people who receive such calls should immediately inform the police.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Fourth arrest made in drugs case

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Mostly clear

Staff Reporter

Cyprus celebrates 20 years in the EU

Nikolaos Prakas

Live music around Cyprus to enjoy next week

Eleni Philippou

Borrell discusses Cyprus problem with Holguin

Nikolaos Prakas

Panayiotou lauds Cyprus’ agricultural, environmental achievements after joining EU

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign