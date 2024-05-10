May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentMainWhat's On

Stelios Ermogenides’ third solo exhibition opens in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
isnotgallery web

Under the title Intended /Unattended, Cypriot artist Stelios Ermogenides presents his latest body of work at IsNotGallery. Set to open next week in the capital, the exhibition will run from May 17 to June 3 featuring 20 artworks.

The works deal with the pluralism of existence and the parts that define it, including the intentional and unintentional. The artist invites and challenges the viewers to dive into a world of visual narratives, where boundaries are fluid, in order to explore human nature and answer a series of existential questions.

Commenting on the exhibition the organisers say: “The liquidity of existence is imprinted in the art of Stelios Ermogenides, with the presence of multiple eyes, mouths and body parts on paper with their presence exploiting the subject’s battle to integrate the contrasting sides in a structured self.

“Oneself in the world of the artist includes archetypes and myths resulting in the transformation of a human condition into a vehicle with a timeless course carrying forms, symbols and collective memories which, in the end, guide and therefore define the existence.

“The repeated dismembered patterns, the duality of factors and the multiformity of humanoids and animals reflect the disruption of society and the search for union and cohesiveness in a polarised world. It’s a timeless travel where the end extends beyond the borders of the art piece.”

 

Intended/Unattended

Solo exhibition by Stelios Ermogenides. May 17-June 3. IsNotGallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-6.30pm. Saturday: 10.30am-2pm. Tel: 99-569498

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

A chance to visit artists in their studios

Eleni Philippou

A concert dedicated to goddess Aphrodite

Eleni Philippou

Leventis provides special experiences for art lovers

Eleni Philippou

Art exhibition at Ekate captures the human spirit

Eleni Philippou

A musical promenade awaits in Vavla this May

Eleni Philippou

This weekend packed with activities and entertainment

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign