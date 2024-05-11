Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss at Spurs

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday left Vincent Kompany’s side five points from the safety zone with one game remaining.

The result left 19th-placed Burnley with 25 points from 37 games, giving them no chance of moving out of the drop zone as they became the second team to go down after Sheffield United’s relegation was confirmed last month.

Burnley took the lead in the 25th minute on a counter-attack which Jacob Bruun Larsen finished expertly, but Pedro Porro equalised just after the half-hour mark with a fierce strike following a solo run to equalise.

Burnley keeper Arijanet Muric made two crucial saves in the second half but he could do nothing to stop Micky van de Ven in the 82nd minute when the Dutch defender curled a shot into the bottom corner to consign the visitors to relegation.

West Ham deal hammer blow to Luton’s survival hopes

A fine second half performance saw West Ham earn a 3-1 win against struggling Luton Town at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, giving departing manager David Moyes a final home game to celebrate.

Luton went into half time 1-0 up thanks to a header from Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga in the sixth minute and defended well throughout the first half.

But a much-improved West Ham equalised in the 54th minute thanks to James Ward-Prowse, while Czech international Tomas Soucek and 19-year old substitute George Earthy also got on the score sheet in the second half.

Only a win was good enough for Luton, who sit in 18th place on 26 points. The result all but ends the Hatters’ hopes of playing Premier League football next season, and the club’s relegation could be formalised as soon as Saturday evening, if 17th place Nottingham Forest pick up any points at home to Chelsea at 1730 (1630 GMT).

Newcastle edge towards Europe after 1-1 draw with Brighton

Sean Longstaff’s equaliser in first-half stoppage time earned Newcastle United a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Magpies’ final home game of a see-saw Premier League season.

Chasing a place in next season’s Europa League or Conference League, Newcastle are sixth on 57 points, three ahead of both Chelsea and Manchester United, who they face at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with both clubs also having a game in hand over Eddie Howe’s team. Brighton are 10th on 48 points.

Having survived an early onslaught from the home side, Brighton defender Joel Veltman gave the visitors the lead in the 18th minute, reacting quickest to bundle Danny Wellbeck’s knockdown from a corner into the net.

Longstaff drew the Magpies level just before the break and though the second half was full of free-flowing, end-to-end football, there were no more goals.

Doucoure secures Everton record with win over Sheffield United

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a first-half winner as Everton beat relegated Sheffield United 1-0 at a balmy Goodison Park on Saturday, setting one new club Premier League record and inflicting another unwanted one on their opponents.

Doucoure’s headed goal was the 101st bottom side United have conceded this season, one more than the previous record set by Swindon Town in 1993-94 in what was then a 42-game campaign.

Everton, who are in 15th place with 40 points from 37 matches, have now won five home Premier League games in a row without conceding a goal for the first time, form that has lifted them clear of the relegation zone.

The game had an end-of-season feel to it with neither club having anything substantial to play for, but it was Everton who created more chances and deserved the win.

Palace climb past Wolves with their fifth win in six games

Strikes from Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze earned Crystal Palace a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with the London club securing their fifth victory in six Premier League games.

Oliver Glasner’s team climbed past Wolves into 12th in the table. Both teams have 46 points with one game remaining with the Eagles leading on goal difference.

Palace dominated from kick-off and Olise got them on the scoreboard in the 26th minute when he got the ball just outside the corner of the box, took a couple of touches and then curled into the far bottom corner from about 20 yards out.

Two minutes later, Mateta tapped into the empty net after Nathaniel Clyne fired a shot off the post.

Wolves were better after the break and Matheus Cunha pulled one back in the 66th minute, firing home after a pretty passing move in the box. But Palace extinguished any hope for a home side comeback when Eze took a pass from Olise and went around keeper Dan Bentley to slot into a near-empty net.

Palace were reduced to 10 men when Naouirou Ahamada was sent off for a reckless foul in the 85th minute.

Wissa strikes in stoppage time as Brentford win at Bournemouth

Yoane Wissa scored four minutes into added time to secure a 2-1 Premier League win for Brentford at Bournemouth on Saturday after a flurry of late goals.

Brentford took the lead in the 86th minute when Wissa controlled keeper Mark Flekken’s long ball and found Bryan Mbeumo who shot home from the edge of the penalty area.

Dominic Solanke, who had two goals disallowed in the first half, equalised for the hosts three minutes later, heading Marcos Sensei’s cross past the keeper.

Wissa soon restored the visitors’ lead, however, hammering home Mbeumo’s pass to lift Brentford into 16 place in the table with 39 points from 37 matches, Bournemouth, on 48 points, slipped to 11th.