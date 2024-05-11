May 11, 2024

Serial Paphos burglary suspects remanded

By Tom Cleaver00
Three people from Paphos who were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of having carried out 20 burglaries were handed eight-day remands on Saturday.

The trio, a 36-year-old woman and two men aged 35 and 32 years old, had first appeared at the Paphos district court on Friday, but proceedings had not drawn to a close by 7pm. As a result, the court was adjourned, and met again on Saturday morning.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou had said on Thursday that the burglaries had taken place over the space of three and a half years between November 2020 and April this year, and that a total of €865,000 worth of goods had been stolen.

Police have already conducted searches of the trio’s houses, with Nikolaou saying a “large amount of gold jewellery” as well as watches and other items were found and seized as evidence.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

