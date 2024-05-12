May 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Measures against crime ‘evaluated on a daily basis’

By Andria Kades06
handcuffs 03

Measures taken to combat crime and ensure the public’s’ safety are constantly evaluated for their effectiveness, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Sunday.

“Measures are taken constantly, which are evaluated on a daily basis,” Letymbiotis told reporters after a memorial service he attended in Emba.

Asked to comment on the increase crime and recent spat of gangland attacks, Letymbiotis said the government’s goal is to ensure public safety and the feeling of security to the public.

“We will continue to exert every effort, in cooperation with the police, to evaluate the effectiveness of all measures.”

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

