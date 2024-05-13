May 13, 2024

Fire services respond to kitchen fire and driver trapped car driver

By Staff Reporter01
File photo

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a first floor apartment in Engomi, to which the fire service responded at on Sunday afternoon with two fire engines from Nicosia fire stations.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis in a post on X said the counters, household appliances and the wall paint were damaged by the fire which started from the refrigerator, but no one was in danger.

The blaze was extinguished around around 4.30pm.

The service also responded to the scene of a collision in Larnaca after the driver of a vehicle deviated from his course as and hit the road railings becoming trapped. The fire service responded with a team and a rescue vehicle shortly before 10pm. 

Firefighters freed the man using hydraulic rescue equipment and handed the driver over to the ambulance team to be taken to Larnaca hospital A&E.

In total the fire service responded to 26 incidents over the past 24 hours, 15 fires and 11 special services.

