Forestry department ready for fire season

By Iole Damaskinos01
File photo

The two helicopters from Jordan are in full operational readiness on Monday to assist in firefighting and crews have been fully trained, the forestry department announced.

Meanwhile, the awarding of tenders for six leased aircraft is also in the final stages.

Speaking to CyBC, forestry department spokesman, Giorgos Constantinou, said that, barring unforeseen circumstances, the additional aircraft will be in Cyprus in June.

He also said that fire engines, personnel carriers, excavators, crawlers and other vehicles were delivered to the forestry department.

Constantinou mentioned that the department has at its disposal a total of eight drones, used to conduct daily patrols of “blind spots” as a supplementary safety and early response measure.

The forestry service spokesman noted that this year is expected to be particularly difficult, and therefore the department’s forces have been on standby since April.

