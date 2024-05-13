May 13, 2024

Holguin: I will push for talks until the end (Updated)

By Andria Kades0173
UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin with President Christodoulides

UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin on Monday said she would be preparing a report after her visit, and meet with UNSG Antonio Guterres in the coming days.

Her statements outside the presidential palace came after a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides which began at 10:30am and lasted for around 50 minutes.

“I am just at the end of my mandate. I am going to prepare a report, I am going to have meetings with the UNSG in the coming days and then we will come back and see how we can continue to ‘push’.

“I will push until the last day and I think this is what the people of Cyprus deserve.”

Holguin said this is also in line with what the UN secretary-general wants. Her meeting at 12pm with Ersin Tatar wrapped in 20 minutes, and she made no statements.

The envoy underlined she would continue to push for a trilateral meeting between the UN, Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

“We continue to press for that. Dialogue is the only way to open roads and to open possibilities. The minimum the people deserve is a dialogue between the two parties.”

Holguin added the meeting with Christodoulides went well and they spoke “about various issues”.

She highlighted the leaders have to listen to the people.

“The common ground is the people and what they want. This is what I will continue to press for.”

Holguin’s report will be impartial and will include her observations from civil society, political parties, politicians and “especially what people want”, she said.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis called the meeting constructive where Christodoulides reiterated his readiness to resume negotiations.

“Or at the very least, have a meeting with Mr Tatar in Ms Holguin’s presence.”

He underlined Monday’s meeting between Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “extremely important” of which they are waiting the results.

Asked to comment on whether Holguin’s statements were a nod to Christodoulides to do more, Letymbiotis rejected the suggestion, highlighting that the bare minimum which had to happen during Holguin’s visit was a meeting between Christodoulides, herself and Tatar.

“Dialogue is not only the first step, it is the obvious step which should have already happened. We reiterate our willingness and readiness to do such a meeting.

“Only through dialogue can concerns be resolved.”

Letymbiotis added Holguin leaves on Tuesday and after her third official visit to Cyprus.

Last week, Holguin proposed a trilateral meeting between herself, Christodoulides and Tatar. Nonetheless, Tatar rejected the suggestion highlighting that only with the confirmation of sovereign equality and equal international status for the Turkish Cypriot side can negotiations be back on the table.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

