May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Tatar rejects trilateral with UN and Christodoulides

By Andria Kades04
holguin tatar
UNSG envoy to Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin in her meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said on Wednesday he rejected a UN proposal suggesting a trilateral meeting with UN secretary-general envoy Maria Angela Holguin and President Nikos Christodoulides.

According to Kibris Postasi, Tatar stated “Holguin proposed a trilateral meeting. However, we rejected it.”

Republican Turkish Party (CTP) leader Tufan Erhurman slammed the developments, saying this was not in the interests of Turkish Cypriots.

“A trilateral meeting does not mean the start of negotiations. As long as it is a trilateral meeting, it is obvious that this meeting will take place with both leaders under the auspices of the UN.

“Therefore, there is no problem in terms of equal international status either. So why is Mr Tatar rejecting such a meeting?”

Holguin earlier in the day held separate meetings with Christodoulides and Tatar as she carries out a new round of talks in her third official visit to Cyprus.

“I hope that leaders will see the support of the international community and do everything to move forward,” Holguin said.

In her meeting with Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot leader reiterated his support for a two-state solution.

“Only with the confirmation of sovereign equality and equal international status for the Turkish Cypriot side can negotiations be back on the table.”

Erhurman added “the Turkish Cypriot people have repeatedly expressed their will for a solution on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation based on political equality, with sovereignty deriving equally from the two communities.”

The next meeting between Holguin and Christodoulides will take place on May 13, a day before her departure from Cyprus.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

