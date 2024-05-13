May 13, 2024

La Petite Maison to mark second anniversary in style at Parklane

La Petite Maison (LPM)  is thrilled to announce its second-year anniversary celebration at the prestigious Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa. With its inspiration the French Riviera, this milestone event promises a weekend of gastronomic delights and captivating entertainment over May 25-26, 2024.

On the evening of May 25th, guests are invited to partake in an exquisite anniversary dinner, starting at 8pm. The specially-curated set menu promises to tantalise taste buds with culinary masterpieces.

As guests savour each course, they will be serenaded by exceptional vocalist Gabriel Gueye. Renowned for his magnetic voice and charismatic stage presence, Gueye has kept worldwide audiences spellbound, from the Croix Rouge Gala in Monaco to the Opera St Tropez. His soul-stirring vocals promise to elevate the anniversary celebration to new heights, creating an unforgettable experience for all attending.

The celebration continues on May 26th, with a delectable lunch at 12.30pm, amid the serene atmosphere of the Parklane, featuring an impressive set menu. Once again, Gueye’s musical artistry and the backdrop of the azure Mediterranean, will uplift and enchant every guest.

So, join us as we celebrate LPM Limassol’slpm 2nd anniversary second-year anniversary in true French Riviera style. Indulge in a weekend of culinary delights, charming entertainment and unforgettable moments. This is an event not to be missed!

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, Giannou Kranidioti 11, Pyrgos 4534, Cyprus

About La Petite Maison
La Petite Maison (LPM) was established in London in 2007, with nine internationally-acclaimed restaurants in locations that include Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Hong Kong – and a 10th venue opening next month in Mykonos!  LPM have brought the essence of the Côte d’Azur to the global dining scene. The French Riviera-inspired restaurants are known for their light, imaginative menus using Mediterranean ingredients, laid-back and friendly service style, open and airy dining rooms with striking art and Belle Époque influences. There is a joie de vivre to be found in LPM that is hard to find elsewhere.

About Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Parklane Resort & Spa Limassol is owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC and is a member of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection brand. It is the only internationally-branded five-star resort in Cyprus and features, respectively, the country’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, Kalloni SPA, and the largest children’s activity park in Europe, the Explorers Kids Club.

Built next to a 300m-long sandy beach, the resort captures the essence of the distinctive Cypriot hospitality, the sophisticated aura of Limassol, and the cosmopolitanism of the island of Aphrodite, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, groups of friends, or solo travellers looking for an unforgettable getaway.

Designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated by French creative studio Atelier 27, its aesthetics rest on a modern interpretation of local history and the perfumery tradition that dates back to the region’s antiquity. It features 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas of unique design, six excellent restaurants and bars, meeting rooms, a huge 800-sq.m ballroom, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, hairdressing salon, and shops of international fashion brands.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC:

MHV specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential projects. Leveraging strategic collaborations with a network of prominent international entities in hospitality, food & beverage, and fashion, MHV is dedicated to crafting high-end, quality destinations. The company’s proficiency and know-how are key drivers in optimising the value of its assets, while simultaneously fostering the growth of local communities in its operational areas. MHV’s shares are listed on the CSE Emerging Companies Market.

Within its distinguished hotel portfolio, MHV features Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, Nammos Limassol, LPM Restaurant & Bar, Park Tower Residences, and The Landmark Nicosia in Cyprus. Additionally, the portfolio extends to Greece with Nikki Beach Resort Porto Heli, and Porto Paros.

MHV is committed to expanding its portfolio by venturing into new projects across the broader East Mediterranean region, with a primary focus on Greece and selective exploration in Cyprus and Italy. As MHV continues its pursuit of excellence, it remains dedicated to creating top-quality experiences and contributing positively to the regions it serves.

