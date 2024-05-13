May 13, 2024

PACE rapporteur Fassino in Cyprus for working visit

EU rapporteur Piero Fassino inspects Famagusta beach developments

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe’s (PACE) Rapporteur Piero Fassino has kicked off a working visit to Cyprus on Monday, focusing on Varosha.

The Italian MEP is expected to stay on the island until May 16 and will meet President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday at 10am. He will then be received by House President Annita Demetriou.

Fassino’s report will be made discussed during the next European Council Parliamentary Assembly in June.

As part of his visit, he will also hold a working lunch with members of the Cypriot delegation to the European Council Parliamentary Assembly Georgios Loukaides and Christiana Erotokritou.

Additionally, he will meet the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) Colin Stewart.

