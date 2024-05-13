May 13, 2024

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day marked in Cyprus first time

By Press Release01
On the last Saturday in April, over 90 countries celebrated World Tai Chi and Qigong Day in public places and parks, at 10am local time. The event has been taking place for over 25 years, with more countries taking part each time. The event plays out as a kind of relay around the world, so that in a 24-hour period, someone, somewhere, is doing a form of Tai Chi or Qigong.

This year, for the first time in Cyprus, at the Nicosia landmark of Eleftheria Square, accredited Tai Chi teacher Carolyn Perkins led her students in one of the forms to mark the day.

The intention was to highlight the wonderful health benefits of T’ai Chi and Qigong. Studies have shown that a daily practice enhances mental and physical well-being, lowers blood pressure, strengthens balance and the bones, calms and relaxes mind and body, improves the immune system, helps healing and contributes to longevity.

Photos of the event from all over the world can be found on the World Tai Chi and Qigong Day website.

