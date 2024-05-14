May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Blacklisted Limassol man arrested for forgery and slew of petty crimes

By Staff Reporter00
arrested, arrest, handcuffs
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with a case of forgery, circulating a forged document, impersonation, assaulting a police officer, resisting lawful arrest and carrying a weapon.

This 39-year-old man was taken into custody to facilitate investigations after Limassol police on patrol checked suspicious persons gathered in an open area in the city.

The 39-year-old presented an identity card bearing a false name and showed an officers waiting for a background check while attempting to escape, as a result of which he was arrested for evident offences.

In a physical search the 39-year-old was found in possession of a knife and two credit cards with his real information.

Subsequently, he was re-arrested for the offenses of impersonation, forgery, circulating a forged document and carrying a knife.

Further investigation revealed that the man’s was blacklisted as a prohibited immigrant since 2016, and had three arrest warrants pending for cases of residential burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery and assault against a police officer from 2017.

Police checked a second person at the same site, determining the man had two outstanding fine warrants. Police arrested the second man released him after payment was secured.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Hezbollah leader calls for exodus of Syrians to Cyprus

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Limassol police make drugs arrest after chase

Staff Reporter

Nicosia man arrested for car arson

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Sunny start, afternoon rains

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign