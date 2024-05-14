May 14, 2024

Cyprus welcomes a wave of art exhibitions

Last year's Re:Source exhibition (photo by Adonis Philippides)

May’s cultural calendar welcomes a series of new exhibitions showcasing the work of artists on the island. In the coming days and weeks, Nicosia and Limassol will host a diverse range of shows that feature both traditional and contemporary works. This week, six new exhibitions open their doors.

Opening on Wednesday, May 14 is an exhibition at Opus 39 Gallery in Nicosia featuring new works by Konstantinos Kyrtis titled Convivium. The new artwork depicts his vision of Pompeii before 79AD featuring characters, myths, feasts and volcanic ash. The artist’s paintings will remain at the gallery until May 28.

At Ekate (Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts) in Nicosia Anthoula Simadiakou’s exhibition Wanderer will run from May 17 to 25 presenting pieces using mixed techniques and materials. Acrylic, charcoal, inks, gouache, collages and monotypes make up the artworks that are inspired by diverse cultures and unexpected human encounters.

At Stand in Line Gallery, Nicosia artist Valentinos Charalambous will present collected, old and new works as a celebration dedicated to his ceramic creations of the last seventy years. Also on display will be totems, large-scale murals, a series of small sculptures, large vases and more. The exhibition will be inaugurated on May 17 by Dr Andreas Pittas, in the presence of the artist.

Limassol will also welcome two new exhibitions this week. Savvas Christodoulides will present his work under the title Titan at eins gallery from this Friday until June 28. At the Warehouse by ITQuarter, City Friends Club and Artnow Agency organise the Re:Source 2.0 exhibition which will run from May 17 to 21. The group exhibition has an eco-focus and its artworks are made from recyclable or waste material and share messages about the current environmental issues. Throughout the weekend, a series of workshops and lectures will also be held.

Back in Nicosia, Gloria Gallery hosts a retrospective exhibition of Avyi Dikeou Kyriakidou’s textile and tapestry work. Featuring colourful threads, beads and collages, the 3D artworks will be exhibited at the gallery until early June, offering a glimpse into the artist’s intricate art world.

 

Convivium

New painting exhibition by Konstantinos Kyrtis. May 14-28. Opus 39 Gallery, Nicosia. Monday-Saturday: 5pm-8pm. Mornings by appointment. Tel: 99-444726

Wanderer

Solo art exhibition by Anthoula Simadiakou. May 17-25. Ekate, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 4pm-8pm. Saturday-Sunday: 10.30am-2pm and 5pm-8pm. [email protected]. Tel: 99-30012

Valentinos Charalambous

Solo art exhibition. May 17-June 22. Stand in Line Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tel: 99-412000

Titan

Exhibition by Savvas Christodoulides. Eins gallery, Limassol. May 17-June 28. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. Wednesday-Friday: 4pm – 8pm.Saturday: 11am-2pm. Tel: 99-522977

Avyi Dikeou Kyriakidou

Retrospective exhibition. May 16-June 4. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening: 7.30pm. Monday: 5.30pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.45pm and 5.30pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605

