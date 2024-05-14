May 14, 2024

Government prepares subsidies for elderly care

By Gina Agapiou00
House labour committee

The government is preparing subsidies for elderly people who require long-term care in nursing homes but face financial constraints, announced Deputy Welfare Minister Marilena Evangelou on Tuesday. She briefed the House Labour Committee about the scheme, which is in its final stages of development.

The plan aims to assist elderly citizens, regardless of whether they receive state pensions, who need long-term care but cannot afford the increasing costs. Additionally, the scheme will establish mandatory criteria for participating nursing homes to ensure the provision of quality services.

Evangelou also discussed the new national strategy for the elderly, which is in its final processing stage and involves the participation of 11 ministries and deputy ministries. She outlined the strategy’s three pillars: social inclusion, healthy aging, and diversity and inequalities.

Regarding the Red Button initiative, a bracelet that elderly people can use for emergency assistance, Evangelou said the Subcommittee of the Third Age Observatory in charge, consisting of the president of the Third Age Observatory, Dimos Antoniou, and Dr Konstantinos Fellas, along with ministry officials, is finalising a proposal for consideration.

In terms of benefits, Evangelou highlighted the government’s efforts, including a 5 per cent increase in pensioners’ allowance and extending the defined income limits. She also mentioned the government’s decision to absorb the cost of pension increases granted by the labour ministry for low-pension allowance purposes, so that no low-pension recipient is affected either by a reduction in their allowance or by its discontinuation.

Furthermore, the government has provided one-time financial assistance of €100 for three months, from April to June, to support low-pension households. Additionally, the Easter allowance for low-income pensioners was increased by 30 per cent to €250 from €190.

Evangelou also informed the Committee that, in cooperation with the finance ministry, pre-work has begun to streamline the subsidy policy of the deputy ministry, implementing President Christodoulides’ Governance Programme.

It is an important action, she said, which will modernise all social allowances based on today’s needs and challenges, correcting distortions and making improvements where necessary.

cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

