Cabinet decisions on two proposed shopping centres in eastern Limassol will be sent to parliament, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday.

Ioannou was responding to a parliamentary question by Limassol MP Marina Nikolaou in a reply dated August 3.

The two planning applications concern developments in the municipal districts of Mesa Yitonia and Ayios Athanasios.

Both were submitted as exceptions to the Limassol local plan, meaning they are subject to the legislation governing planning derogations.

The Council of Ministers approved decisions on both developments at its July 16 meeting.

Under the law, each decision must be published in the Official Gazette within a month and sent to parliament for information, together with the reasons behind it.

“In due course, it is expected that the relevant decisions of the Council of Ministers will be sent to the House of Representatives,” Ioannou said, adding that Nikolaou would then be informed of the government’s position and intentions.

The minister also said concerns raised by local authorities, residents and professional bodies had been considered during the process.

The Urban Planning Authority examined the two applications and submitted reports to the Council for the Study of Planning Derogations (SYMEPA). The council held public hearings in October 2025, where the views of interested bodies and opponents were presented. Their positions were included in its report.

On air quality, the Interior Ministry said the environmental effects of the proposed developments had been examined by the Environmental Authority.