The President of the Cyprus Cycling Federation (KOPO) Giorgos Georgiou met recently with Italian Ambassador to Cyprus Antonella Cavallari at the Italian Embassy’s offices.

The meeting took place in a particularly warm and constructive atmosphere, with both sides exchanging views and ideas on the potential for further developing relations between Cyprus and Italy, with sport – and cycling in particular – representing an important area of cooperation.

During the meeting, the prospects for establishing and strengthening partnerships in the field of cycling were discussed, with a focus on the development of young athletes, promoting women’s cycling, the exchange of expertise and the creation of more opportunities for Cypriot athletes at international level.

Italy, with its long tradition and expertise in cycling, is an important partner for the Cyprus Cycling Federation. At the same time, the island, thanks to its particularly favourable climate and the cycling opportunities it offers year-round, can be an important destination for training camps and collaborations.

Particular emphasis was placed on the potential of sport as a tool for diplomacy, helping to further strengthen relations and enhance ties between the two countries.

Prospects for longer-term collaboration

The meeting marked an important first step towards exploring closer, long-term cooperation between the Cypriot and Italian cycling communities, with prospects for exchanges of athletes and coaches, training camps, collaboration with academies and training centres, as well as sharing expertise and best practices.

KOPO chief Georgiou warmly thanked Ambassador Cavallari for her hospitality and the meeting’s positive atmosphere, expressing his conviction that sport can serve as a vital channel of communication and bring the peoples of Cyprus and Italy even closer together.

The Cyprus Cycling Federation will continue to work towards establishing new international partnerships and development opportunities for the benefit of cycling in Cyprus.