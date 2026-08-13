Larnaca municipality will invest more than €2.3 million in road maintenance and upgrade projects during 2026, it announced on Thursday.

The municipality has signed a €758,566 contract with Iacovou Construction Ltd for asphalt paving works on roads in Larnaca.

The work forms part of a wider programme covering the municipal districts of Larnaca, Livadia and Voroklini.

It is expected to start immediately and be completed by the end of 2026.

The municipality said the projects would improve road conditions, boost road safety and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.

A further €1.61 million in road maintenance works has already been completed this year.