Two of the biggest customs seizures recorded at the British bases’ crossing point of Pergamos this summer resulted in almost €8,000 in fines, as officers stepped up inspections during the busy holiday period, issuing in total close to €11,000 in fines since July 1.

The largest seizure took place on July 4, when officers stopped two passengers travelling in separate taxis that arrived one after the other at the Pergamos crossing.

A top officer for customs and immigration Katerina Christofi said officers suspected the pair were travelling together but had deliberately chosen separate vehicles in an attempt to avoid detection.

One passenger was found carrying 13.1kg of hand-rolling tobacco, while the second was carrying a further 5.65kg. Combined fines totalling €6,300 were issued.

A second significant seizure followed on August 4, when customs officers discovered 2,400 cigarettes, 500 grams of hand-rolling tobacco and 600 electronic cigarettes hidden inside the folding roof compartment of a convertible vehicle.

The driver was fined €1,680.

The cases form part of a wider enforcement effort by the bases’ customs and immigration, which has seized 17,500 cigarettes, 21 kilogrammes of hand-rolling tobacco and 5,500 e-cigarettes since July 1.

During the same period, around 115,000 vehicles passed through the crossing points at the British bases, where 50 operational customs officers carry out round-the-clock inspections. In total, officers issued close to €11,000 in fines.

Christofi said customs and immigration officers maintain a 24-hour presence at both Pergamos and Strovilia crossing points to prevent the illegal movement of goods.

“Customs and Immigration officers maintain a 24-hour presence at both crossing points, working tirelessly to intercept illegal goods and subsequently issue strong fines,” she said.

“Given the high volume of traffic crossing during the peak summer period, it is imperative that our officers remain vigilant to enforce compliance with the rules and regulations and that any violations are dealt with robustly.”