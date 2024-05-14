May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Haircut’ depositors compensation platform re-opened

By Iole Damaskinos00
cyprus greece banking
Laiki Bank which was shuttered in 2013

An online platform through which depositors who suffered from the 2013 “haircut” can receive compensation, will be re-opening on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance announced.

Through the platform, available at the ministry webpage here,  applicants can submit their online applications to the National Solidarity Fund, starting at 10:30am.

Affected natural and legal persons classed as private clients whose deposits and securities were reduced during 2013 due to the implementation of consolidation measures in Bank of Cyprus and Laiki Bank, are eligible to apply.

It is recalled that access to the electronic service for submitting an electronic application for the replenishment plan is made through the Cy Login profile, as follows:

Natural persons with a Cypriot identity card OR residence permit in Cyprus (ARC) as well as legal persons with a registration number in Cyprus: registration and identification on the CY Login Government Portal (formerly Ariadne) is required.

Natural persons who do not have a Cypriot identity card and are not residents of Cyprus as well as legal persons who do not have a registration number in Cyprus: registration on the Government Portal CY Login required and they will be identified when submitting their application through the entry and posting of additional details.

The ministry notes that participation in the compensation plan can be done only via electronic application.

The platform will be available until May 25.

img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

