May 15, 2024

High alert on land and sea in anticipation of increased migration

athienou child
File photo: Buffer zone in Athienou

Authorities are on high alert and in a state of readiness to tackle heightened migration flows through the buffer zone, it emerged on Wednesday.

To this end, the police and other authorities have put into effect extraordinary measures acting on information received which has been assessed as valid, according to a report in Philenews.

Contracted special constables (CSCs) and members of police buffer zone patrols have already been instructed in their new duties, according to the daily.

The goal is to increase the number of officers who monitor three buffer zone areas in Nicosia, which the authorities have determined likely to be the focal points for any increased flows.

The extra measures to guard the known routes for illegal entry have been in full force since Monday evening, with several CSCs and police officers having been relocated.

According to sources, the new plan for guarding the entrances to the Republic is so strict that there is no time gap between the 12-hour alternating shifts.

The stepped up surveillance plan intended as a preventive effort for the eventuality of enhanced flows, was confirmed by Minister of Justice Marios Hartsiotis.

Meanwhile, the operation to prevent new migration flows from Lebanon by sea is also in full swing, in the wake of the leader of Hezbollah calling on Lebanon to “open the sea” for migration to Cyprus, in order to put pressure on Europe to negotiate a reconstruction deal with the Syrian government, and lift sanctions against that regime.

Following the Islamist leader’s remarks the coast and national guard are in a state of heightened vigilance and are operating boat patrols in international territorial waters off Lebanon.

Cyprus introduced the sea patrol measure in mid-April when two police vessels were deployed to patrol about 30 nautical miles from the Lebanese coast. The patrols have since been involved in one serious incident involving the pushback of five migrant boats attempting to reach Cyprus.

It is recalled that in a bid to counter increased migration, the state has also placed a freeze on the processing of Syrian migrants eligible for automatic subsidiary protection status.

 

