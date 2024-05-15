May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Pedalion Yachting ties with Italy’s prestigious Apreamare shipyard

By Press Release01
Pedalion Yachting ties with Italy's prestigious Apreamare shipyard

Pedalion Yachting, Cyprus’s leading purveyor of maritime luxury, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with the quintessential Italian shipyard, Apreamare. This distinguished collaboration introduces an exceptional line of yachts to Cyprus, renowned for their unparalleled synthesis of Italian craftsmanship, technology and sophisticated design.

Apreamare’s distinctive vessels represent the pinnacle of custom luxury, offering owners the unique opportunity to personalize their sea escape. Adhering to Mediterranean traditions while incorporating modern finesse, Apreamare’s ‘walkaround’ concept eliminates steps for a seamless deck experience. The highly acclaimed Gozzo line, designed by Marco Casali and naval architect Umberto Tagliavini, ensures superior performance, stability, and seakeeping, all wrapped in the comfort and speed of the “Made in Italy” seal.

pedalion yachting apreamare gozzo

 

“We are delighted to introduce Apreamare’s illustrious line to Cyprus’s shores,” said Constantinos Papaloucas, Founder of Pedalion Yachting. “This partnership aligns with our ethos of providing exceptional yachting experiences, tailored to the individual desires of our clientele and also with our overall mission to revive the nautical tradition of our island. Apreamare doesn’t just represent a boat; it’s a journey into the heart of the Mediterranean nautical elegance.”

Giovanni Aprea, Apreamare’s Sales Manager also hailed the partnership. “Apreamare is expanding its sales network by carefully selecting potential dealers in line with the brand values and, above all, able to fully understand our product philosophy,” he said. “In Pedalion Yachting, we have found passionate and competent yachting professionals who are extremely attentive to their customers’ needs, and therefore able to offer an arrow of collateral services to pamper the customer 360°. And we strongly recognise ourselves in this way of working…!”

Pedalion Yachting ties with Italy's prestigious Apreamare shipyard5
Apreamare Gozzo 45
©Foto Francesco Rastrelli / Blue Passion Photo

About Pedalion Yachting

Since its founding in 2021, Pedalion Yachting has established itself as the premier provider of luxury yachting solutions in Cyprus, based at the Ayia Napa Marina. The company was recently honoured as the Best Luxury Yacht Management Company in Cyprus for 2023 by the New York Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

With Cyprus’ shorelines frequently crowded with tourists, Pedalion Yachting offers a compelling proposition—exclusive boat ownership that allows one to discover the island’s natural beauty at their own pace and in discrete privacy. The diverse range of Apreamare yachts, along with other high-end European yachts, caters to a variety of preferences and budgets, making the luxury of yacht ownership an attainable reality for all islanders and expats.

Pedalion Yachting is committed to creating an unmatched sea-faring lifestyle. Their services range from comprehensive yacht management to bespoke charter experiences, providing an all-inclusive solution for those looking to indulge in the opulence of private yachting, while also generating income through yacht chartering.

For more information, to schedule a viewing, or to inquire about ownership opportunities, visit: www.pedalionyachting.com or contact our team directly at +357 7000 3307.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Finyard supports local charities with ‘Little Heroes’ donation

Press Release

Twin banking honours for BoC at 2024 Global Finance awards

Press Release

La Petite Maison to mark second anniversary in style at Parklane

Press Release

RE:SOURCE 2.0: how art exposes eco problems

Press Release

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day marked in Cyprus for first time

Press Release

Anti-Cancer Society, Germany Oncology Center sign MoU

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign