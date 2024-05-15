May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Ten suspects in court for gang shooting

By Jonathan Shkurko042
nicosia district court
Nicosia district court

Ten people, accused of being allegedly involved in the attempted murder of Demetris Andronikou, aka Demetroui, who was shot at from a motorbike in broad daylight on April 23, appeared in front of the Nicosia district court on Wednesday to be remanded.

In addition to the nine people who were already in custody, one of whom is an inmate at the Nicosia central prisons, police spokesperson Christos Andreou told the Cyprus Mail that another person suspected of being involved in the case was arrested and brought before the Nicosia district court on Wednesday and is set to be remanded.

According to the police, he is a Syrian national. One more suspect is still at large and being sought by authorities.

Andronikou sustained wounds to the neck and is still in critical but stable condition in hospital.

The weapon used had so far remained elusive and a burned motorbike reported found in Aglantzia was being investigated for links to the case.

The victim at the time was reported as “well known” to police.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Restaurant Review: Ayios Epiktitos tavern, Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Forest Protection Week launched

Tom Cleaver

​Independent investigators appointed in guardsman’s case

Jonathan Shkurko

High alert on land and sea in anticipation of increased migration

Iole Damaskinos

Norwegian embassy to host Nicosia walk

Iole Damaskinos

Finyard supports local charities with ‘Little Heroes’ donation

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign