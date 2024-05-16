May 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Free hikes and activities to celebrate Natura Day

By Eleni Philippou00
Celebrating European Natura Day and protected areas of flora, fauna, birds and habitats is a two-day occasion this May organised by the Department of Environment and Terra Cypria. On May 18 and 25, children and adults are invited to venture out to the island’s rural landscapes and villages to learn more about these environments through guided hikes and fun, educational activities for all.

The events are happening under the framework of the Pandoteira project which manages the Natura 2000 network in Cyprus in line with the wider European network. Happening this Saturday, May 18 is an educational afternoon hike at Cape Aspro, Pissouri (5pm-8pm) taking participants on a captivating walk along the white, rocky coastline. The walk will be guided by Terra Cypria team members who will share interesting information about the importance of the flora and fauna of the area, which is part of the Natura 2000 network.

Next Saturday another event will happen in Pissouri and this one will be an all-day occasion. From 10am to 7.30pm visitors will be able to participate in a number of activities, at the village square or at nearby locations. There will be learning about barn owls, traditional halloumi-making, orienteering, crafts for children and adults and taking part in treasure hunts and games related to sea turtles, vultures, monk seals and climate change. The day’s full agenda is up on the official Terra Cypria website where participants can sign up for the workshops and this Saturday’s hike.

 

European Natura Day

Guided hike at Cape Aspro. May 18. 5pm-8pm. Educational games and activities for children and adults. May 25. Pissouri, Limassol district. 10am-7.30pm. Free. Registrations needed: www.terracypria.org. [email protected]. Tel:22-489105

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

