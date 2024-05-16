May 16, 2024

House plenary convenes before suspension due to elections

By Jonathan Shkurko
File photo

The last House plenary to take place before the European and local elections will convene on Thursday at 3pm.

Both parliamentary committee and plenary proceedings will then be suspended, as is customary before electoral processes.

However, the House will still retain the option to convene urgently, if deemed necessary, as it will not dissolve, but will be only put on hold.

Among other agenda items, during its final session, the plenary will be called upon to approve changes concerning district administration organisations, regulations regarding overdue tax liabilities, alterations to the hiring process in the public service sector, criminalisation of false testimonies to the Authority for the Investigation of Allegations and Complaints against the police, and changes to the criteria for naturalisation of foreigners.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the most likely date for the House to reconvene after the elections is June 20.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

