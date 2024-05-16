May 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol cinema fire was arson attack

By Andria Kades01
fire engine 02
The fire appears to have been set deliberately

The fire in Limassol’s Turkish Cypriot quarters appears to have been set deliberately, it emerged on Thursday.

The flames caused the old Apollon cinema’s roof to collapse, while an adjacent house suffered extensive damages.

Limassol’s municipality said the fire was an arson attack and a destruction of cultural heritage in the city’s Turkish Cypriot quarters.

Already, the service managing Turkish Cypriot property has been notified and efforts will begin to restore the old cinema once investigations are completed.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Cyprus tourism sector faces compliance hurdles

Souzana Psara

Nicosia in top five European cities for coffee lovers

Tom Cleaver

Strovolos lauded for boost to gender equality

Tom Cleaver

Much to be done to crackdown on construction waste, minister says

Staff Reporter

New platform in the works to monitor hospital infections

Tom Cleaver

Bank of Cyprus posts €133 million profit —new lending hits €676 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign