May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Fire in populated area of Limassol (Video)

By Andria Kades0122
Smoke from the fire in central Limassol (Image: Rony Junior El Daccache)

A fire was raging on Wednesday afternoon at an old cinema in Limassol’s Turkish Cypriot quarters.

Four firefighting vehicles are at the scene and efforts are underway to ensure surrounding homes are kept safe.

Police has closed surrounding streets for safety measures.

The fire began at the old cinema Apollon however authorities are concerned as it is a densely populated area.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

