May 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Weather on Thursday mainly fine

By Staff Reporter01
weather sunny small clouds
File photo

The weather outlook for Thursday points towards generally fair conditions with scattered clouds making occasional appearances.

Winds are forecasted to blow at a light and variable pace, registering around force 3 on the Beaufort scale. By afternoon, there’s a possibility of winds intensifying temporarily, particularly in the southwest region, clocking in at fresh levels, between force 4 to 5.

Sea conditions are projected to range from smooth to slight.

Temperature-wise, the met office forecasted a climb to approximately 31 degrees Celsius inland, while coastal areas are likely to experience temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. In the mountainous regions, temperatures are anticipated to be cooler, settling at around 19 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, from Friday onwards, the presence of dust in the atmosphere is anticipated, with concentrations intermittently reaching high levels.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus economy sees highest growth rate in five quarters

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Limassol’s Tsirio stadium a ‘garbage dump’

Andria Kades

FM discusses bilateral cooperation in Uzbekistan visit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia holds vigil for Nakba anniversary

Tom Cleaver

Invest Cyprus and CYFA join forces to strengthen business landscape

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign