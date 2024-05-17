May 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver03
In today’s episode, Cyprus will host an international meeting of interior ministers to discuss the matter of migration.

Elsewhere, parliament gave the nod to a law that unties the hands of Cyta, allowing the semi-governmental organisation to land a contract for supplying and installing 400,000 smart meters.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

