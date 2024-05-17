May 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: The dust returns with high temperatures

By Staff Reporter07
Levels of dust in the atmosphere are set to rise once again on Friday, with temperatures set to reach a sizzling high of 33 degrees Celsius inland as summer beckons.

On the coasts, temperatures will rise to a high of 27 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in the mountains are expected to reach 25 degrees Celsius.

Conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with cloud cover increasing as the day progresses.

Overnight, conditions will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 20 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 15 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Warm weather and blue skies are set to continue through the weekend and through Monday, with temperatures set to rise even higher on Sunday.

staff reporter

