May 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Performance probes female existence

By Eleni Philippou01
how do you like your pink

An upcoming performance in Nicosia seeks to challenge stereotypes and social roles. In early June, interdisciplinary artist Anthi Kettirou will present her new work titled ‘How Do You Like Your pink?’, a performance which looks at the female existence in relation to the body, identity and today’s society.

Held at Wherehaus 612 on June 1, 2, 8 and 9, Anthi Kettirou, Andromachi Dimitriadou Lindahl, Georgia Constantinou Clark and Elisavet Panagiotou will explore the conditioning and grooming women go through from childhood to adulthood.

Touching on personal, collective archives and memories, gender-based violence and contemporary literature and popular music, the performance refers to behaviours, beliefs and perceptions that shape womanhood, typically by someone with more power or authority.

The four performers on stage, each in a different decade and phase in their life, weave together this piece using personal experiences with references to classical fairy tales, social stereotypes and phenomena. The performance uses a fusion of dance movement, writing, sound, costume design and scenography to highlight the complexity of the female experience in modern society.

 

How Do You Like Your Pink?

Performance by Anthi Kettirou, Andromachi Dimitriadou Lindahl, Georgia Constantinou Clark and Elisavet Panagiotou. June 1, 2, 8 and 9. Wherehaus 612, Nicosia. 8pm. €12. Tel: 96-350865

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Exhibition invites viewers to Hug Each Other Again

Eleni Philippou

TV show we love: Transatlantic

Eleni Philippou

Guided Nicosia walk and street party

Eleni Philippou

Evdokia Kyrkou presents exhibition Shadows and Beyond

Eleni Philippou

Free hikes and activities to celebrate Natura Day

Eleni Philippou

Serena Williams to host ESPYs in July

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign