May 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Slovak PM Fico stable but in serious condition

By Reuters News Service02
shooting incident after slovak government meeting in handlova
Security officers move Slovak PM Robert Fico into a car after a shooting incident, after the shooting in Handlova

The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stabilised but remains serious, the country’s health minister said on Saturday, following Wednesday’s assassination attempt against the central European leader.

Slovakia’s deputy prime minister also said the transfer of Fico to the capital Bratislava from the small-town hospital near the area where he was shot five times at point blank range would not take place in the coming days.

There was no need to formally take over Fico’s official duties and some communication with the premier was taking place, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters in front of the hospital where Fico was being treated.

Fico underwent a two-hour operation on Friday that increased hopes for his recovery. The attack sent shockwaves throughout Europe and raised concerns over the polarised and febrile political situation in the nation of 5.4 million people.

Slovak police have charged a man identified by prosecutors as Juraj C. with attempted murder. Local news media say he is a 71-year-old former security guard at a shopping mall and the author of three collections of poetry.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
capture

Related Posts

Putin ally says EU is hypocritical for ban on Russian media

Reuters News Service

Australians stranded in New Caledonia ‘running out of food’ amid civil unrest

Reuters News Service

Ambrey says Panama-flagged oil tanker attacked southwest of Yemen

Reuters News Service

Eight arrested after climate activists breach German airport

Reuters News Service

Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan’s central Bamyan province

Reuters News Service

Donald Trump falsely tells supporters he won Minnesota in 2020

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign