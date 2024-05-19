May 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTech & Science

Amazon Web Services plans $8.4 bln cloud investment in Germany

By Reuters News Service00
amazon aws

Amazon (AMZN.O) Web Services (AWS) said this week that it plans to invest 7.8 billion euros ($8.44 billion) in Germany through 2040 as it builds a cloud computing infrastructure specifically for Europe.

AWS last year announced plans to store data on servers located in the European Union to protect data privacy for government and customers in highly regulated industries.

The company said it will launch several data centres in the German state of Brandenburg by the end of 2025 which will be available to all customers.

The new investment would support an average 2,800 full-time jobs in local German businesses each year, it said in a statement.

Last week AWS also said that it would help Telefonica Germany (TEF.MC) move one million 5G customers to its cloud platform from later this month.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
capture

Related Posts

Cyprus inflation up by 2.1 per cent in April

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

De-dollarisation is all about de-risking

CM Guest Columnist

AI’s use in finance may need new rules, ECB says

Reuters News Service

Row over Vasiliko terminal deepens

Jean Christou

Cyprus tourism on track to meet targets, minister says, after second-best April

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign