May 19, 2024

Birds poisoned in Nicosia, Green party charges

By Andria Kades00
Some of the dead pigeons (Image: Green Party)

The Green party on Sunday charged that dozens of pigeons died in Nicosia’s old town after someone poisoned them.

“This is a crime of huge proportions. Some may not realise it, but beyond the brutality of poisoning, young children in the area, as well as cats in the neighbourhood were also endangered.”

The allegations came to light after a Facebook post by Antonis Koupparis, who is running for deputy mayor with the Green party.

He claimed someone spread seeds which were laced with poison across Ledra, Onasagoros, Rigainis and Eleftherias Square, in the capital’s old town.

The Green party said plenty of stores in the area have CCTV cameras, while the municipality itself has installed its own security cameras.

“Police, along with the municipality’s assistance, must immediately find the culprit.”

 

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

