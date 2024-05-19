May 19, 2024

Navigating the thin line: Racism and discrimination in Cyprus

By CM Reader's View01
As a foreigner residing in Cyprus, I’ve been witness to recent events that have sparked conversations about the treatment of foreigners in this beautiful island. From my personal experiences and observations, it’s clear that there’s a fine line between racism and discrimination, and understanding this difference is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by foreigners like myself.

Firstly, it’s important to acknowledge that discrimination exists. Many foreigners, including myself, have encountered instances where we’ve been treated differently based on our nationality, ethnicity or skin colour. Whether it’s facing hurdles in finding housing or encountering biased attitudes in social settings, these experiences undoubtedly stem from discriminatory practices.

However, it’s equally important to recognise that not all instances of mistreatment can be labelled as racism.

While there are undoubtedly individuals in Cyprus who hold racist beliefs, it’s essential to differentiate between acts of racism and acts of discrimination. Racism involves a deep-seated belief in the superiority of one race over others, often accompanied by overt hostility or violence.

Discrimination, on the other hand, can manifest in various forms, including unequal treatment or prejudice, without necessarily being rooted in racial superiority.

In Cyprus, as in many parts of the world, there are undoubtedly instances of both racism and discrimination. However, lumping all mistreatment under the umbrella of racism oversimplifies the issue and hinders our ability to address it effectively.

By acknowledging the nuances between racism and discrimination, we can better understand the root causes of mistreatment and work towards meaningful solutions.

As a community, we must strive to foster a culture of inclusivity and respect for all individuals, regardless of their background. This starts with education and awareness-raising efforts to combat stereotypes and prejudice. It also involves implementing policies and practices that promote equality and fair treatment for everyone, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity.

Ultimately, my hope is that by fostering a better understanding of the distinctions between racism and discrimination, we can create a more inclusive and welcoming society for all residents of Cyprus.

Only then can we truly address the challenges faced by foreigners and work towards a future where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

 

Name and address supplied

