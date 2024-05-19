May 19, 2024

Russian activities in Cyprus out of control

I and my family are very disturbed by the aggressive pro Ukraine War propaganda we experienced at the May 9 ‘Russian WW2 Victory’ celebration in Molos, Limassol. I live across from the Molos venue and my Ukrainian family and children were subjected to aggressive speakers all day as Ukraine is defending itself from invasion and my family are refugees here. I am a permanent resident.

Is Cyprus condoning pro war activities? I don’t think that it is true.

I called the police and was told they were only in charge of safety and didn’t understand Russian. I asked for the police to report to the mayor which they said they would.

The loud cars with flags and blaring military songs is out of line with our sanctuary here. The statements about winning the war and Ukraine being Russia are not acceptable.

This is a troubling trend as the same happened last year at this event and it was more aggressive this year.

