May 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Green NGO calls to make public those responsible for Akamas ‘destruction’

By Andria Kades02
Αkamas, roadworks, Akamas national park, peninsula
Roadworks in Akamas

Those responsible for the destruction of Akamas should be held accountable for their actions, the Environmental Movement of Cyprus said on Monday, as it called on President Nikos Christodoulides to take action.

In an open letter to the president, it demanded “the immediate publication of the latest investigation, currently in the [agriculture] minister’s hands”.

The movement was referring to the findings of an administrative investigation into illegal interventions in Akamas.

It has not been made public, nor has it been shared with the auditor-general for investigation.

Last week, environmental groups sought to up the pressure to demand the release of the findings.

The Environmental Movement charged that roadworks only stopped as a result of public outcry, rather than a government interest in ensuring the law was adhered to.

“Unfortunately, we observe that state services, under the guise of road safety for visitors to Akamas which are expected to increase in the tourist season, greatly contribute in maintaining the destructive works, rather than restoring the area.”

It called on the president to make the findings public and “name those responsible, who either covered up or ‘disregarded’ what was happening”.

“Identify all those political responsibilities and punish those involved accordingly.”

The movement also urged for a dialogue with environmental groups and put a stop to any works which are “ostensibly for road safety”.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

