May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Environmental groups demand release of Akamas investigation findings

By Iole Damaskinos07
cyprus pafos akamas 1 lrg

Environmental groups on Tuesday demanded the immediate publication of the final findings of an administrative investigation into illegal interventions in Akamas.

The government has yet to hand over the investigation to Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides, though the former agriculture minister conceded the works on Akamas were not properly done, with various irregularities identified.

Terra Cypria, BirdLife Cyprus, the Cyprus Wildlife Society and the Natural Coastline Initiative called for the results of the investigation to be made immediately available, specifically for the roads Aspros Potamos – Toxeftra – Lara, Circular Lara and Toxeftra – Avakas – Lipati.

“The Ministry of Agriculture should finally proceed to admit the violation of […] legally binding, essential and special conditions of the environmental approval […] during the implementation of Phase A’ [construction] for the improvement of the main road network,” the environmental groups said.

Any responsibilities should be sought and assigned, where and where they exist, the groups added.

“The attribution of responsibility for the serious mistakes made and [for] significant deviations [is] imperative to prevent similar […] violations in future, as well as to defend [institution of] a special ecological assessment (SEA) for projects [within] the Natura 2000 Network,” the environmentalists said.

The group called for the findings to be brought before the parliamentary environment committee and submitted to the audit service, which had assigned it ex officio to carry out an independent review.

“Fundamental principles of transparency and accountability should govern the actions of all,” the organisations, who are members of the expert ad hoc environment committee stated.

According to Michaelides, in earlier statements, the controversy centres on a deal signed by the forestry department with the specific contractor which raises a raft of questions.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou had pledged last month that the works would resume on April 2 and be wrapped up by the first week of May.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Housing prices maintain upward trend

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Conditions are set for another successful tourist season’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Napa mayor faces charges over alleged misuse of European grant

Gina Agapiou

Mandatory safety training for construction workers implemented

Jonathan Shkurko

Sculpture of Michael Cacoyannis unveiled in Limassol

Staff Reporter

From Venice to Cyprus: art for the past and future

Sara Douedari
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign