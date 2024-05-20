May 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry appoints new head

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
evel nicosia chamber commerce
Nicosia Chamber of Commerce meeting - file photo (credit: EVEL)

The Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) on Monday announced the appointment of Andreas Antoniades as its new director general.

According to the announcement, the decision was ratified by the Evel board of directors during their meeting on May 8 and came into effect from May 18.

The announcement noted that Andreas Antoniades has been with the chamber since 2000. He was later appointed director of industry in 2004. In 2022, he was promoted to deputy secretary general.

“Antoniades brings extensive experience in industrial and industrial policy matters, entrepreneurship, regional development, and European policies,” the chamber said.

Moreover, throughout his stint at the chamber, Antoniades also focused on energy policy, research and innovation, entrepreneurship, and international outreach.

He has been actively involved in various technical committees and working groups both within the chamber and internationally.

His efforts have included organising official visits to the European Commission in Brussels and educational missions to several European cities.

He holds a degree in business administration and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in international business.

Andreas Antoniades succeeds Socrates Heracleous, who served the chamber “with dedication and diligence for nearly 40 years”.

Finally, the chamber’s board of directors expressed their gratitude to Heracleous for his long-standing service and commitment to Evel.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

European airlines lag behind in baggage tracking adoption

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bank of Cyprus completes new share buyback round

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Chief Scientist participates in Digital Twin 4 Health symposium

Souzana Psara

Cyprus holiday home prices hit eight-year high

CM Guest Columnist

Switching people on to green power in Europe

CM Guest Columnist

The inside story of Elon Musk’s mass firings of Tesla Supercharger staff

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign