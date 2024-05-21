These days reverse lookup phone number services do an excellent job of breaking privacy barriers, allowing users to identify unknown callers, verify contact information, and reconnect with long-lost contacts.

Today, sites like Intelius and Instant Checkmate can tap into billions of public records thanks to a tremendous architecture that passes through billions of public records and presents them in an easily digestible format.

Keep reading to learn more about reverse phone lookup services, including how they work, what information they can provide, and how to choose the right one for your needs.

How do reverse phone lookup services work?

Reverse phone lookup services are extensive public records search databases.

Log on to our website, like Instant Checkmate or Intelius, and enter the first name, last name, email address, or phone number of the person you wish to look up. Each platform will retrieve billions of records across public databases, proprietary databases, marketing opt-in lists, and thousands of other sources, curated and decimated as search results with a single query.

Today, there are many reputable reverse phone lookup services. For example, Instant Checkmate has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has 1.5 billion searches and accounting. In turn, reverse phone lookup services like Spokeo curate more than 12 billion data records across more than 5,000 public sources, pouring over everything from consumer indexes to County tax assessments.

All in all, reverse phone lookup services are powerful tools for locating information about unknown callers, identifying potential scammers, and finding long-lost loved ones.

What information can I get with reverse phone lookup services?

There’s no shortage of information you can get with reverse phone lookup services (not an all-inclusive list):

Name

Address

Geographical area

Phone type

Social media profiles

Email address

Additional contact information (e.g., second and third addresses)

For a comprehensive list of all the information you can obtain with reverse phone lookup services, visit Intelius, BeenVerified, Spokeo, Instant Checkmate, or your preferred paid reverse phone lookup site for more details.

What is the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)?

The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) is one of the country’s four pieces of legislation regulating how consumer reporting agencies use consumer credit information.

Regarding reverse phone lookup services, provisions under the FCRA mandate how information is used. For example, any search query cannot be performed for lending, tenant screening, hiring, and similar activities, as it can be considered discriminatory.

Note that Spokeo, BeenVerified, and other reverse phone lookup services may not necessarily be categorized as consumer reporting agencies. However, they contain information regulated under the FCRA that can be used for background checks and other forbidden activities under the Act.

When using paid reverse phone lookup services, be mindful of the reason for any search query to abide by the law.

Tips on finding the best reverse phone lookup services

For you to call me from this phone number service for your needs, follow all the steps in order:

Determine Your Needs: The first step is to determine your needs. Are you looking to obtain criminal background data? Are you looking for your college sweetheart you haven’t seen in 10 years? From there, start researching services that offer the information you’re looking for.

Any exhaustive search will probably expose you to a handful of providers like Spokeo, BeenVerified, Intelis, and Instant Checkmate.

Accuracy: The next step is to visit and perform a few searches. Perform primary and secondary searches and compare and contrast the results pages between at least two reverse phone lookup services. Test out loading times and ensure that there is as much information from multiple sources as possible.

Study UI: Get a feel for the user interface. Do you need help with slow loading times, and is the search functionality sluggish and challenging to understand? If that’s the case, switching to another reverse phone lookup service may be time for any restaurant service offering a mobile app or browser extensions to streamline the search query process.

Data Privacy: Privacy and security are critical aspects of reverse phone lookup services. Ensure that security protocols are clearly stated at the bottom footer of every web page.

For example, BeenVerified collects three types of information: submitted queries, your usage, and information about the people you searched on. They also say policies on cookies to store non-person identifiable information, use third-party ad networks, and how your data is used to process payments and similar administrative activities.

One of the great things about reverse phone lookup services is that they do an excellent job disclosing privacy policies.

As mentioned, you can even opt out by entering your email address, but due to the way databases work, there’s no guarantee that you won’t reappear in the future.

Remember Pricing Options: Remember to check out pricing and subscription options. Most paid “who called me from this number of services installed” offers limited preview searches, where the option to pay for a full subscription on a monthly or by monthly plan with unlimited searches is available. Try to understand how much you will use it before deciding if purchasing a subscription is more cost-effective.

Customer Support: All the better reverse phone lookup services have at least two ways to contact customer service, usually via email and phone number.

However, sites like Instant Checkmate and Telius offer additional support in that users also have the ability to opt out of appearing on the website. However, there’s no guarantee that you won’t appear on searches down the road, as databases are continually being updated.

Check Out Reviews: We are big fans of reviewing third-party websites like the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot to understand what consumers are saying. For example, Instant Checkmate has 70,000 5-star reviews from customers and an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, which can inspire trust in many consumers, who know that they can conduct search queries safely and reliably.

Don’t be afraid to type in the name of your preferred reverse phone lookup service into Google to see first hand accounts as well.

Frequently asked questions

Are our reverse phone lookup services legit?

Yes, reverse phone lookup services are entirely legitimate. Many have been in the business for over ten years with billions of search queries on them. Every year, they invest millions of dollars in infrastructure to help aggregate the billions of data points from public records.

For example, Truthfinder has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a super clear “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” link on its footers, inspiring trust.

How can I prevent spam phone calls?

We highly recommend caller ID and spam-blocking apps like RoboKiller and TrueCaller to prevent spam phone calls. They help intercept incoming unknown numbers by referencing extensive databases, preventing your phone from ringing. It automatically blocks no spammers, robocolors, and other unwanted providers.

One of the best things about these caller ID and spam barking apps is automated recordings. For example, RoboKiller offers an “Answer Bots” feature that automatically plays recordings after connecting with the spammer on the other line, using a series of pre-written scripts.

All in all, we highly recommend RoboKiller and TrueCaller to intercept what is claimed to be 99% of spam calls and texts.

How much are reverse phone lookup services?

Services have remarkably similar pricing models. Every search query returns an unlimited free preview with the option to enroll in a subscription or bi-monthly subscription that’s no more than $30 a month. The option of a one-time, flat rate for a single report. However, we recommend signing up for a monthly subscription if you plan to use unlimited searches.

How do I avoid getting robbed by scam phone numbers?

One of the best ways to avoid getting robbed by scam phone numbers is to download spam and block apps like RoboKiller. Its sophisticated algorithms can immediately identify calls and prevent them from ringing, saving you the time and hassle of responding. Pricing is pretty cheap, with no more than $9 monthly (as of this writing) options for premium and lower tiers with fewer features.

Can these services identify callers even using a blocked or private number?

Public sources that collect public and landline phone numbers are more accurate. The rate is much lower with unlisted or mobile phone numbers. Remember that landline phone numbers are more likely to be listed on landline phone directories, government records, and other large databases. In contrast, mobile phone users are most likely to hide their contact information due to the ongoing threat of privacy.

Conclusion

Choosing the exemplary reverse phone lookup service can mean the difference between being bombarded by constant spam calls and having peace of mind. Don’t be afraid to test drive any reverse phone lookup sites with a free limited preview before committing to a full subscription.

