In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides met Chinese ambassador Liu Yantao on Monday to discuss the increasingly fractious dispute over the liquefied natural gas terminal (LNG) being built in Vasiliko.
Elsewhere, the rate of progress on the under-construction road between Paphos and Polis Chrysochous is “worrying”, Paphos chamber of commerce chairman George Mais said on Monday.
Also, life expectancy in Cyprus is marginally above the EU average, with women living four years longer than men, according to a report released by Eurostat on Monday.
All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.