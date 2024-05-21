May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Israeli army raids West Bank’s Jenin, Palestinians say seven killed

By Reuters News Service00
aftermath of an israeli raid in jenin camp
Palestinians carry the body of a person who was killed in an Israeli raid, at a hospital in Jenin camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 21, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

 Israeli forces raided Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in an operation that the Palestinian health ministry said killed seven Palestinians, including a doctor, and left nine others wounded.

The army said it was an operation against militants and that a number of Palestinian gunmen were shot. There was no immediate word of any Israeli casualties.

The health ministry account of the casualties was quoted by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Among the Palestinians killed was a surgical doctor, the head of the Jenin Governmental Hospital said. He was killed in the vicinity of the hospital, the director said.

The West Bank is among territories Israel seized in a 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians want it to be the core of an independent Palestinian state. U.S.-sponsored talks on a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict broke down in 2014.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
capture

Related Posts

What happens after ICC prosecutor seeks warrants in Israel-Gaza conflict?

Reuters News Service

Greece to deport European nationals over pro-Palestinian protest

Reuters News Service

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leaders (updated)

Reuters News Service

Iran’s hardline President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Reuters News Service

Israel’s Gantz demands Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit cabinet

Reuters News Service

Dozens killed and wounded as Israeli forces thrust deeper in Gaza’s Jabalia and Rafah

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign