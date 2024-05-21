May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tatar travels to Australia

By Tom Cleaver03
ers
Ersin Tatar boarding the plane

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar left Cyprus for Australia on Tuesday.

He is travelling to Australia to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the presence of Turkish Cypriots in the country.

While there, he will participate in various events organised by Turkish Cypriot organisations and businessmen.

“More than 100,000 of our compatriots live in Australia. The fourth generation is there. We all have relatives there, but they have not cut themselves off from their homeland for all these years,” he said.

He added, “they have kept our national and cultural customs and traditions alive. It is not an easy thing to achieve, given the distance between us.”

He went on to describe the Turkish Cypriot presence in Australia as an “important success for Turkish Cypriots”.

He is set to return to Cyprus on May 30.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

