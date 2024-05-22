The 5th Cyprus LGBTQIA+ Film Festival is set to bring together the island’s communities once again this year through a series of screenings and parallel events. Preparations for the festival at NiMAC are already underway and the organisers have just announced the dates. Mark your calendars for September 20 to 29.

“The Cyprus LGBTQIA+ Film Festival will be making its 5th annual appearance in the heart of Nicosia,” says an official statement, “in yet another iconic space for Cypriot culture. This year’s Queer Wave renews its partnership with NiMAC, which will this time welcome the festival within its exhibition spaces.”

In about four months, Queer Wave will present its established ten-day line-up of screenings and parallel events, embracing a local and international community of creatives, giving a platform to LGBTQIA+ lived experiences and queer expression. The festival’s programme and special happenings have not been announced yet but curious followers can stay up to date with the festival’s actions through their website and social media channels (@queerwavecyprus).

Although just four years old, the festival has managed to present local audiences with more than 170 Cypriot premieres of LGBTQIA+ films from the international scene, while also supporting the works of filmmakers and other artists from Cyprus. Organised by the non-profit company Queer Wave LTD and sponsored by the Deputy Ministry of Culture, the newest edition is set to be just as thought-provoking, inclusive and captivating as the previous editions.

Queer Wave

5th edition of Cyprus LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. September 20-29. NiMAC, Nicosia. www.queerwave.com