Where do you live?

I live in Strovolos, Nicosia with my family (my husband and my son).

What did you have for breakfast?

Today for breakfast I had granola and sugar free almond milk.

Describe your perfect day

Having a good night’s sleep, waking up a Sunday and enjoy a sunny day at the park or at the beach with my husband and my son. If it is a weekday, give my best during my dance lessons and at night relaxing on the couch with my husband.

Best book ever read?

The best book I ever read was Zorba the Greek by Nikos Kazantzakis. I admire brave people who take risks and have a zest for life, seeking freedom without limits.

Best childhood memory?

Every year back in 90s, when I was travelling abroad together with my parents and my sister. I particularly remember visiting the UK for the first time and also our family trip to Australia for a month.

What is always in your fridge?

I always have seasonal fruits and yogurt.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Greek ‘entehno’.

What’s your spirit animal?

I do not have one. However, I love the sea and going for swimming. So probably my spirit animal could be one of the most adorable and friendly fish, the dolphin.

What are you most proud of?

I am particularly proud of raising my own family and for creating my own dance school.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Definitely ‘The Notebook’. I love everything about that movie because it depicts a beautiful timeless story explaining unconditional love.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My husband.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Not too far, back in 1980s and 90s when I believe things were simpler and people were purer and more innocent.

What is your greatest fear?

That something may happen one day to my wider family.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Travel and take risks more often.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

If he was arrogant and selfish.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend more time with my family, hug them and tell them how much I love them.

Barbara Georgiou owns Revolution Dance Studio, where she teaches. The studio has locations in both Nicosia and Athienou